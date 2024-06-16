Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

The Tories should be highlighting Farage’s failures – not running scared from him

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 16 June 2024 17:20 BST
Comments
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks to the media during a press conference
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks to the media during a press conference (PA Wire)

The Conservatives are running scared of Nigel Farage and Reform’s progress in the polls.

Shouldn’t they be highlighting amongst other things the fact that Farage has stood for election on numerous occasions, and failed each time? Perhaps they should be concentrating on that, instead of handing the former Ukip leader more ammunition by taking him so seriously.

Dominic Smyth

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in