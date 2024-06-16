The Tories should be highlighting Farage’s failures – not running scared from him

The Conservatives are running scared of Nigel Farage and Reform’s progress in the polls.
Shouldn’t they be highlighting amongst other things the fact that Farage has stood for election on numerous occasions, and failed each time? Perhaps they should be concentrating on that, instead of handing the former Ukip leader more ammunition by taking him so seriously.
Dominic Smyth
