The Tory manifesto raises more questions than answers – here are 20 of the biggest

Having launched their manifesto and seen it fall flat, we know the already chaotic Tory operation will get even more desperate in the last two weeks of the campaign.

On a daily basis, they are now peddling ludicrous fantasies to the media about “secret plans” that aren’t in Labour’s manifesto, having failed to land any legitimate attacks about what is.

When asked about the Tories’ tax claims, even the editor of The Spectator said today: “They seem to think they’ve got a licence to lie during election campaigns.”