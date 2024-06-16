Jump to content
Independent
US election
Comment

The Tory manifesto raises more questions than answers – here are 20 of the biggest

The Conservatives have made plenty of criticisms about Labour’s pledges, but their own manifesto is an unfunded wish list of unworkable policies, writes Labour’s national campaign coordinator Pat McFadden

Sunday 16 June 2024 10:43 BST
Comments
They know the money isn’t there for their plans, and those are the questions we will continue to demand they address
They know the money isn't there for their plans, and those are the questions we will continue to demand they address (PA Wire)

Having launched their manifesto and seen it fall flat, we know the already chaotic Tory operation will get even more desperate in the last two weeks of the campaign.

On a daily basis, they are now peddling ludicrous fantasies to the media about “secret plans” that aren’t in Labour’s manifesto, having failed to land any legitimate attacks about what is.

When asked about the Tories’ tax claims, even the editor of The Spectator said today: “They seem to think they’ve got a licence to lie during election campaigns.”

