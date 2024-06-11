Nothing sums up the role reversal in British politics since the last general election than the present Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, condemning the Conservative programme for its profligacy – invoking the name of the last leader in the process, "a Jeremy Corbyn-style manifesto”. This is bewildering stuff.

It takes a moment to recall how easily the Tories used to be able to present themselves as the party of fiscal rectitude and perversely proud of their policy of austerity, and how wantonly Mr Corbyn and – albeit to a lesser degree – his predecessor Ed Miliband were (or allowed themselves to be) presented as reckless towards the public finances.

And so it is that the Conservatives seem not only to have ignored the lessons of the Labour defeat in 2019 but, rather more unexpectedly, also the grim experience of the brief premiership of Liz Truss.