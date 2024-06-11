Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent View

The Conservatives’ reputation for fiscal rectitude has been handed to Labour

Editorial: Rishi Sunak has unveiled an election manifesto that is less a commitment to sensible economic management than it is a tribute act to Liz Truss’s profligate mini-Budget. We should be grateful his party has near zero chance of inflicting it upon the country

Tuesday 11 June 2024 20:10 BST
Comments
Prime minister Rishi Sunak appears to have suffered a sudden and acute attack of fiscal amnesia
Prime minister Rishi Sunak appears to have suffered a sudden and acute attack of fiscal amnesia (PA Wire)

Nothing sums up the role reversal in British politics since the last general election than the present Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, condemning the Conservative programme for its profligacy – invoking the name of the last leader in the process, "a Jeremy Corbyn-style manifesto”. This is bewildering stuff.

It takes a moment to recall how easily the Tories used to be able to present themselves as the party of fiscal rectitude and perversely proud of their policy of austerity, and how wantonly Mr Corbyn and – albeit to a lesser degree – his predecessor Ed Miliband were (or allowed themselves to be) presented as reckless towards the public finances.

And so it is that the Conservatives seem not only to have ignored the lessons of the Labour defeat in 2019 but, rather more unexpectedly, also the grim experience of the brief premiership of Liz Truss.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in