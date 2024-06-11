With his ‘fairytale’ manifesto, Sunak has Trussed himself up
The Conservative Party’s blueprint for a fifth term in office relies heavily on unfunded tax cuts – exactly the sort of fiscal incoherence that got the prime minister’s predecessor into such trouble, says John Rentoul
It was sad to see Rishi Sunak, the responsible technocrat brought in to repair the damage done by Liz Truss’s “fairytale” economics, resort to her kind of policies.
The Conservative Party manifesto launched at Silverstone is a disjointed, unconvincing document born of desperation. It feels as if the press releases being issued by Tory HQ since the campaign began have been collated into a single document, with a couple of extra tax cuts thrown in.
Crucially, all the measures are paid for by the sort of imaginary funding sources that opposition parties turn to because they think they don’t have to make the numbers add up. A crackdown on tax avoidance and evasion, efficiencies in the civil service, and the big item: a £12bn-a-year cut in welfare spending.
