With his ‘fairytale’ manifesto, Sunak has Trussed himself up

It was sad to see Rishi Sunak, the responsible technocrat brought in to repair the damage done by Liz Truss’s “fairytale” economics, resort to her kind of policies.

The Conservative Party manifesto launched at Silverstone is a disjointed, unconvincing document born of desperation. It feels as if the press releases being issued by Tory HQ since the campaign began have been collated into a single document, with a couple of extra tax cuts thrown in.

Crucially, all the measures are paid for by the sort of imaginary funding sources that opposition parties turn to because they think they don’t have to make the numbers add up. A crackdown on tax avoidance and evasion, efficiencies in the civil service, and the big item: a £12bn-a-year cut in welfare spending.