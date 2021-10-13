To my English mind, there seems a particularly simple solution to the predicament of Northern Ireland’s border issues. If the six counties were to become neither part of the UK, nor Eire, then they could be an independent state governing themselves from Stormont.

With the US, or President Joe Biden’s, interest in seeing a peaceful island of Ireland and no breakdown of the Good Friday Agreement, political oversight by the Americans (or even a peacekeeping policing role) could help to prevent the return of sectarian violence.

This should be better received by the American public than the failed attempt to have a similar effect in Afghanistan and might even get the support of the British public.