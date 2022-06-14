The government’s communications strategy regarding Rwanda deportations, and its proposals to unilaterally change the Northern Ireland protocol is that the ends justify the means. Pursuing those ends includes passing into UK law the actions that would break international law. That cannot be done without the votes of members of parliament.

I wonder if any contributors to your letters pages could tell me if those voting for such measures would themselves formally become accessories to breaking international law, and if so what sanctions or actions they might become subject to? Or could they use Boris Johnson’s favoured defence, that they only broke the law unwittingly?

Gary Wiltshire