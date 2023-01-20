The Conservatives can’t compete with the public support for nurses on strike
Clearly, the health secretary doesn’t realise just how much public support there is for the nurses on strike. His latest tactic will not work.
The Torys’ underfunding of the NHS for years has led to the dire situation we are in now. The government effectively trying to blackmail nurses by saying that pay rises will come from patient care is totally reprehensible.
But there is no sense of shame in this government, sadly.
