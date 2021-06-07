Oliver Dowden is wrong to defend Ollie Robinson – but we shouldn’t be surprised
The culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, has rushed to the defence of statues commemorating slavers. So it’s no surprise that he has stepped in to defend cricketer Ollie Robinson from censure by the English and Welsh Cricket Board over historical racist and sexist tweets. Dowden has moved from defending the statues of historical racists to defending racism in the present.
Sasha Simic
London N16
