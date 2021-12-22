Letters

Lock down again or learn to live with Covid? If only Boris Johnson could decide

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 22 December 2021 15:34
<p>People eat outside a pub in London, as the government ruled out introducing further restrictions in England ahead of Christmas</p>

(PA)

Omicron cases are rising exponentially, but in the last week the number of people with the disease both in hospital and in intensive care has declined. This isn’t the usual pattern for a disease that we have learned to know and dislike. Yet it is for this that festivities are being closed down, effectively, and businesses are having their existence threatened. At what point do we conclude that we have to learn to live – and live to the full – with some form of Covid?

Jill Stephenson

Edinburgh

