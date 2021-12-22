Omicron cases are rising exponentially, but in the last week the number of people with the disease both in hospital and in intensive care has declined. This isn’t the usual pattern for a disease that we have learned to know and dislike. Yet it is for this that festivities are being closed down, effectively, and businesses are having their existence threatened. At what point do we conclude that we have to learn to live – and live to the full – with some form of Covid?

Jill Stephenson

Edinburgh