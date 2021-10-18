According to Dominic Raab, online hate directed at MPs is out of control.

I would suggest that it’s possibly because an increasingly large number of people utterly loathe politicians. They detest this government’s lies and the way they blame everybody else for the fact that this country is falling apart, rather than taking any responsibility for their lack of forward thinking and planning.

People are frustrated that they have less and less money in their pockets to pay bills, feed and clothe their children, and heat their family homes, if they are lucky enough to afford a roof over their heads.