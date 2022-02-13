If the PM is found to have broken Covid laws by police, he must resign

Sunday 13 February 2022 14:21
It is Tory MPs and Conservative Party members who are responsible for Johnson being in charge of their party

The cabinet line on Partygate now seems to be that the PM should not resign if fined by police for breaking laws which he brought in and exhorted everyone to follow “to save lives”, as it would be “undemocratic” for the police to decide who is the prime minister of the UK.

Boris Johnson is not president; he was democratically elected only by a small number of the country’s voters as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip. It is Tory MPs and Conservative Party members who are responsible for him being in charge of their party.

It would actually be undemocratic for the police to give in to pressure from the government, and fail to uphold the rule of law because Johnson happens to be prime minister – it smacks of dictatorship.

