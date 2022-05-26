We’d all love to move on from Partygate – with Boris Johnson’s resignation
Boris Johnson wants the public to “move on” from Partygate. Does he not realise that most of the public want him to move on from being the disaster of a prime minister that he is?
Could he also take his government with him, as they’ve lost all credibility by enabling him for so long?
Ken Twiss
