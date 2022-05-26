We’d all love to move on from Partygate – with Boris Johnson’s resignation

Thursday 26 May 2022 11:47
<p>Could he also take his government with him, as they’ve lost all credibility by enabling him for so long?</p>

Boris Johnson wants the public to “move on” from Partygate. Does he not realise that most of the public want him to move on from being the disaster of a prime minister that he is?

Ken Twiss

