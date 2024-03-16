While I can see that some people will be rolling their eyes at the prospect of Penny Mordaunt leading the Conservative Party before the next election – not least because she will be our fourth prime minister in just one election cycle – I would welcome the change.

She seems to be much more sensible than many members of her party, and that includes the incumbent. And after all, it’s not like she could do a worse job than the last few people to fill the role.

Stephen Bloom