Penny Mordaunt as PM would be a huge improvement for the UK

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views.

Saturday 16 March 2024 17:45 GMT
She seems to be much more sensible than many members of her party

(Jeff Moore)

While I can see that some people will be rolling their eyes at the prospect of Penny Mordaunt leading the Conservative Party before the next election – not least because she will be our fourth prime minister in just one election cycle – I would welcome the change.

She seems to be much more sensible than many members of her party, and that includes the incumbent. And after all, it’s not like she could do a worse job than the last few people to fill the role.

Stephen Bloom

