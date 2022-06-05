In common with most people, I have great respect for the Queen. But I have long held reservations about the institution of monarchy.

We have been very fortunate in having a head of state devoted to public service for all these years, but it could have been otherwise. A society which endorses hereditary privilege is not many steps away from condoning hereditary deprivation. It could be argued that ours still does just that.

The problem is, who would we have to replace the monarch, and how would they be chosen? Recent examples in the UK and the US have demonstrated the undesirability of populist politicians. Perhaps someone like a David Attenborough or a Captain Tom, if that could be arranged in a democratically acceptable manner?