We need a tightening of gun licence requirements in the wake of the Plymouth shooting
Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
On what basis is a 22-year-old crane driver with a social media presence demonstrating mental health issues and far-right interests deemed safe to hold a licence for a shotgun? Surely gun licence requirements need to be urgently tightened?
Brian Mitchell
Cambridge
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies