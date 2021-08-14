We need a tightening of gun licence requirements in the wake of the Plymouth shooting

Friday 13 August 2021 17:30
<p>Police teams work near the scene on Biddick Drive following a shooting in Keyham, Plymouth yesterday evening </p>

(Getty Images)

On what basis is a 22-year-old crane driver with a social media presence demonstrating mental health issues and far-right interests deemed safe to hold a licence for a shotgun? Surely gun licence requirements need to be urgently tightened?

Brian Mitchell

Cambridge

