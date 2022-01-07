For Pope Francis to label people that opt for a pet over parenthood as selfish is hypocritical (‘Choosing to have pets instead of children “selfish”, says Pope’, News, 6 January). He has chosen a life that prevents him from being a parent and others should be allowed to make the same choice without criticism. However, it does shine a light on what has long been an irritation of mine, which is the pressure that society places on adults of a certain age to have children.

I enjoy being a parent, which is my choice, but I can see how nursery fees, which are comparable to my local prep school, could be a barrier for many. Others may decide parenthood is not for them and there are some who sadly can’t for medical reasons. So my plea, whether you are the Pope or a well-meaning friend, is everyone should assume that someone without children has at least considered parenthood and doesn’t need the insensitive probing interventions of others, nor should any justification be required. Being a parent shouldn’t affect your standing in society.

Paul Kelly