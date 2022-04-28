If I had, in tribute to Rip Van Winkle, chosen to sleep for the last 25 years – yes, I know he only slept for 20 years – I would now survey the political sphere in this country and be reassured at the total lack of change: allegations of corruption, tax evasion and general sleaze garnished with bungling incompetence.

The only thing that would amaze me is the fact that one can now watch pornography on a mobile phone. That certainly is progress: I clearly remember that all one could do in 1997 was ring someone up similar to a landline, but often with intermittent connections; and if one did have the urge to view such questionable content, one would need a desktop computer of sizeable proportions – no sniggering please.

Robert Boston