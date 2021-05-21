M

uch has been made of supporting those with mental health. Government ministers have stated it is a high priority. Various media outlets have suggested campaigns and its importance.

But when it comes to Prince Harry it does not seem to apply. Because he was born into the Royal Family does not mean he does not suffer like many others, and why should he suffer vitriol from the press because he dares to speak his mind?

I would suggest he is speaking out because he wants to help others and make a difference. The way he speaks out may upset some because they believe the Royal Family is about the stiff upper lip. But there is the problem with mental health, if you don’t speak out and bottle it up the situation can become worse.