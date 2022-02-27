Our government’s plan to clamp down on protest smacks of Putin’s Russia

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 27 February 2022 16:07
Comments
<p>Priti Patel wants this country to have a law that would enable the police and the state to arrest people for protesting</p>

Priti Patel wants this country to have a law that would enable the police and the state to arrest people for protesting

(PA)

I was listening to a report from Moscow this morning where there was mention of how many Russians protesting against Putin’s war had been arrested, because their demonstrations were illegal. Then I thought about the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill being introduced by this Conservative government.

The current crop of Conservative MPs get seriously exercised about mask-wearing but not about real erosion of our civil liberties.

Putin took many years of manipulating and changing laws before he had the level of control he sought. The people of this country shouldn’t believe it can’t happen here. Oppression can creep in almost unnoticed.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in