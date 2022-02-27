I was listening to a report from Moscow this morning where there was mention of how many Russians protesting against Putin’s war had been arrested, because their demonstrations were illegal. Then I thought about the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill being introduced by this Conservative government.

The current crop of Conservative MPs get seriously exercised about mask-wearing but not about real erosion of our civil liberties.

Putin took many years of manipulating and changing laws before he had the level of control he sought. The people of this country shouldn’t believe it can’t happen here. Oppression can creep in almost unnoticed.