Regarding Priti Patel’s rant about how her critics “aren’t coming up with solutions“ – may I respectfully suggest that this might be because many of us don’t see a problem in the UK welcoming refugees fleeing from conflict?

The real problem is the home secretary herself and the innate cruelty of her policy; that is what the Archbishop of Canterbury was right to call out.

But if she won’t look at herself in the mirror, then maybe she should encourage her colleagues at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office to increase the overseas aid budget to alleviate some of the conditions which cause people to flee their homelands?