Putin’s naked aggression cannot be allowed to continue unanswered. A peaceful, democratic people has been brutalised without provocation by a tyrant.

I don’t know what the answer to this is, but for the obvious ones of condemnation and exploiting his weaknesses in order to bring him to heel. Further weakness on our part is not an option.

How you show strength when there are thousands of nuclear missiles on opposing sides, I don’t know. But if we don’t, how are we to believe this stops here? Putin should recall that regime change and occupation may be expensive to the aggressor in many ways.