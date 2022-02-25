It frequently happens that people who have enjoyed a lot of power for longer than is good for them become deluded, and their delusion is often accompanied by paranoia. Vladimir Putin exemplifies this phenomenon – he is now obviously deranged. Reliable sources tell us that most Russian people do not support the invasion of Ukraine. It’s all about Putin.

But he didn’t arrive on the Russian scene 22 years ago, proclaiming his intention to become a dictator, start a war and stay in power for as long as possible. He persuaded people to support him and did not declare that he would lie, change the rules to suit himself, spend other people’s money for his personal gain and subject himself to different rules to the public.

Civilisation requires that nations have mechanisms for preventing such calamities as Putin. Recent history shows us that this lesson is not always learned.