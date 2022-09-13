Protesters in the UK who have expressed the opinion both verbally and in writing (on one occasion, a blank piece of paper sufficed) that a monarchy is not to their taste appear to have caused offence and triggered police interventions. As far as I am aware, none of the protests were directed at the late Queen herself.

The Queen, personally regarded in many quarters with respect and affection, did her job as head of state in the UK to a standard unlikely to be equalled by any future incumbent of the post. To a significant number of the UK population, it is a calling that should not exist in a modern society. It is an exclusive vocation to which no one outside the royal family can be appointed – and they themselves have a batting order.

Should a head of state be selected by an accident of birth? Does anyone now believe in the divine right of kings or queens?