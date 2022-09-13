Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Does anyone believe in the divine right of kings or queens in 2022?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 13 September 2022 12:51
Comments
<p>In terms of constitutional arrangements, in both the UK and democracies elsewhere in the former empire, the event may prove a watershed</p>

In terms of constitutional arrangements, in both the UK and democracies elsewhere in the former empire, the event may prove a watershed

(Getty Images)

Protesters in the UK who have expressed the opinion both verbally and in writing (on one occasion, a blank piece of paper sufficed) that a monarchy is not to their taste appear to have caused offence and triggered police interventions. As far as I am aware, none of the protests were directed at the late Queen herself.

The Queen, personally regarded in many quarters with respect and affection, did her job as head of state in the UK to a standard unlikely to be equalled by any future incumbent of the post. To a significant number of the UK population, it is a calling that should not exist in a modern society. It is an exclusive vocation to which no one outside the royal family can be appointed – and they themselves have a batting order.

Should a head of state be selected by an accident of birth? Does anyone now believe in the divine right of kings or queens?

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in