The obsequies for the late Queen have, inevitably, tended to block out other news stories that would otherwise have commanded attention. Indeed, the very moment when the nation realised its monarch was gravely ill came just as parliament was debating the government’s proposals to ameliorate the cost of living crisis.

After that, little notice was paid to the energy price guarantee, or to what remains a transcendent problem for too many families – inflation. People across the world have felt the need to grieve for Elizabeth II, in their own ways. This has been a period during which Britain, and the Commonwealth, paused and looked back.

So we have missed things while we were distracted by men wearing bicorn hats, tights and tabards. The various crises we faced a week ago have not disappeared: there have been quite significant developments.