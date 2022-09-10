Queen Elizabeth was always going to die with her boots on
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Queen Elizabeth II was always going to die with her boots on. Retirement was akin to that dreaded word “abdication”. So on she went right to the end. One prime minister in, one out. All in a day’s work.
She was a part of us all, and she’s taken that part with her. Something is missing now that she’s gone.
Lynn Brymer
