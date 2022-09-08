Queen Elizabeth II's key moments throughout her 70-year reign

Archive footage documents key moments in Queen Elizabeth II's life over her 70-year reign.

Her Majesty died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, 8 September, the Royal Family has announced.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," a statement said.

Notable events during the monarch's time on the throne include her coronation in 1953, the first ever to be broadcast on television, witnessing the births of 12 great-grandchildren, and this year's platinum jubilee celebrations.

