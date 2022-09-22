I’m no expert in the field, but it seems to me that the “trickle down” philosophy of economics (biblically, at least) means you pile more good things onto the rich man’s already overloaded table, in the expectation that a few more leavings will reach poor old Lazarus lying at the gate.

It is but days since our government was singing her late Majesty’s praises; but I wonder, what would that lady of sincere Christian conviction privately have made of the proposed tax cuts disproportionately favouring the wealthiest in society?

I, for one, wanted to hope that the past fortnight might inspire the new cabinet to offer a kinder politics.