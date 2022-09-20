Liz Truss denies tax cuts are unfair despite ‘disproportionate benefit’ for the rich

Liz Truss says she does not “accept” the argument that cutting taxes is “somehow unfair,” despite admitting that there is a “disproportionate benefit” for the wealthy.

Speaking with Beth Rigby on Sky News, the prime minister said that tax cuts in business “help people in general” because of knock-on growth and opportunities across the country.

“People on higher incomes generally pay more tax, so when you reduce taxes, there is often a disproportionate benefit because those people pay more taxes in the first place,” Ms Truss said.

