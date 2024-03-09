I read Rachel Reeves’s recent column for International Women’s Day with interest, and felt she made a plausible case for a female chancellor to oversee a necessary change in our economic fortunes.

I was pleased to read that she is flying the fiscal flag for women who, as she rightly states, are often at the bottom of the food chain and deserve far better. As a pragmatic woman too, she is under no illusions as to what the poisoned economic chalice will be if Labour does win the next election.

Being the first woman chancellor is indeed a heavyweight role and, with Reeves’s economic credentials, one she would be a perfect fit for. Hopefully, she can aspire to this position in the midst of this all-consuming government complacency.