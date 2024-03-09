Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Will a female chancellor be able to reverse the UK’s economic fortunes?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 09 March 2024 17:50
Comments
<p>Reeves made a plausible case for a female chancellor to oversee a necessary change</p>

Reeves made a plausible case for a female chancellor to oversee a necessary change

(PA)

I read Rachel Reeves’s recent column for International Women’s Day with interest, and felt she made a plausible case for a female chancellor to oversee a necessary change in our economic fortunes.

I was pleased to read that she is flying the fiscal flag for women who, as she rightly states, are often at the bottom of the food chain and deserve far better. As a pragmatic woman too, she is under no illusions as to what the poisoned economic chalice will be if Labour does win the next election.

Being the first woman chancellor is indeed a heavyweight role and, with Reeves’s economic credentials, one she would be a perfect fit for. Hopefully, she can aspire to this position in the midst of this all-consuming government complacency.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in