Those who want to rejoin the EU need to ask these four questions

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 02 January 2023 15:39
<p>What can the UK contribute to the EU?</p>

What can the UK contribute to the EU?

(DR)

There are a number of people who want the UK back in the European Union, yet never explain how this can be achieved. In demanding a referendum, they are like a dog chasing a car: they wouldn’t know what to with one if they caught it. Anyone advocating rejoining the EU has to answer these four questions: WHY, HOW, WHAT, WHO.

WHY? Why should the UK be in the EU? There are 206 countries in the world; 179 of them are not in the EU or any geographical equivalent.

HOW? How do you persuade the electorate to abandon the pound and join the euro? Accept passportless freedom of movement. Joining on worse terms than when the UK left (no rebate, for example). And what terms of entry would be acceptable to the EU, the British government, the opposition and the electorate? How do you convince the 27 member states to accept UK membership? It took the UK eleven and half years and three attempts to join the EEC between 1961 and 1973, the first two applications being vetoed by France. Then, there were just six member states who needed to approve UK entry. Today, it would require the unanimous approval of all 27 existing member states. Just one would need to veto to prevent the UK from joining.

