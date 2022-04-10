What a stroke of luck for Boris.

Just as he is working hard to convince the electorate and his Tory party critics that he is a serious leader and that everyone should forget about Partygate, his total lack of morals and all the fibs he has told in parliament, someone just happened to leak potentially damaging information to the press about the only serious contender to replace Bozza in a leadership contest.

And then, just as there was a teeny bit of uncertainty about whether the tax arrangements of Rishi Sunak’s wife were enough to do the job and rule Mr Sunak out of any leadership contest, more information comes to light about Rishi’s own tax arrangements, including having a US green card, therefore paying tax in the US while living in the UK, and being the beneficiary of a few offshore accounts in a few tax havens. All while setting higher taxes for the taxpayers of the UK.