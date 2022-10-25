Some 180 Tory MP’s have just voted to impose Rishi Sunak as the prime minister of 67 million people. They call this farce "democracy".

Sunak is the richest MP in British history, and has admitted that he's never had any working-class friends. He is an obscenely rich man who will govern in the interests of the rich. He will look to make working class people and the poor pay for the crises of the rich, just like we paid for the 2008 banker’s crash.

Anyone who thinks that the Labour Party is the alternative was put right in a radio interview their leader Keir Starmer conducted during the Tory leadership coronation. Starmer was there to show he was every bit as reactionary as the Tories.