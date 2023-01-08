Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

It doesn’t really matter if Rishi Sunak has private healthcare

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 08 January 2023 13:28
Comments
<p>Why does the prime minister not simply be honest and answer the question? His refusal to do so only leads to further mistrust</p>

Why does the prime minister not simply be honest and answer the question? His refusal to do so only leads to further mistrust

(AFP/Getty)

The issue of the prime minister’s private healthcare arrangements is a total red herring. It’s being stressed by the media as a key question and is being used, yet again, for political point-scoring.

I was, in fact, surprised to learn that the prime minister does not receive private healthcare as part of his remuneration package.

In industry, it would be unusual if the chief executive, and all board members, did not receive private healthcare. In fact, it is in the company’s interest to provide this, so any health issues of its chief executive are dealt with as quickly as possible. This is normal practice in the corporate world, so I am surprised that it does not apply to the chief executive of the UK.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in