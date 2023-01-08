The issue of the prime minister’s private healthcare arrangements is a total red herring. It’s being stressed by the media as a key question and is being used, yet again, for political point-scoring.

I was, in fact, surprised to learn that the prime minister does not receive private healthcare as part of his remuneration package.

In industry, it would be unusual if the chief executive, and all board members, did not receive private healthcare. In fact, it is in the company’s interest to provide this, so any health issues of its chief executive are dealt with as quickly as possible. This is normal practice in the corporate world, so I am surprised that it does not apply to the chief executive of the UK.