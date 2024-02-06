For the Tory party, running the country is all just a game
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
I suppose we shouldn’t be shocked any longer by the behaviour of many leading Tory ministers, but Rishi Sunak accepting a bet over flights to Rwanda getting off the ground is a new low. It shows just how seriously they take their job running the country. To these abundantly wealthy private-school boys and girls it’s all just a game.
Geoff Forward
Stirling