Your view

For the Tory party, running the country is all just a game

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 06 February 2024 18:26
<p>Trivialising the welfare of those potentially being bundled off to Rwanda is beyond outrageous</p>

(Piers Morgan Uncensored/TalkTV)

I suppose we shouldn’t be shocked any longer by the behaviour of many leading Tory ministers, but Rishi Sunak accepting a bet over flights to Rwanda getting off the ground is a new low. It shows just how seriously they take their job running the country. To these abundantly wealthy private-school boys and girls it’s all just a game.

Geoff Forward

Stirling

