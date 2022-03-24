Tories like Rishi Sunak have no idea what real poverty means

Thursday 24 March 2022 14:06
<p>It’s possible that I may have one thing – but only one – in common with the chancellor </p>

It’s possible that I may have one thing – but only one – in common with Rishi Sunak. I don’t have to worry too much about the huge increases in the overall cost of living.

This is not because I am as wealthy as the chancellor, rather that I have been lucky about when I was born.

I experienced some of the deprivations of war, but I have never experienced poverty. Our first flat in London cost £100 a year to rent, and 10 years later, we were able to buy a five-storey house in Islington for just under £7,000 (now worth about £2m). We couldn’t afford expensive overseas holidays but we could drive over two days to a campsite near Ravenna, pitching a small tent in any available field for an overnight stop.

