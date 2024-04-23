Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

The Rwanda Bill is nothing more than an elaborate charade

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 23 April 2024 17:00 BST
Comments
The Rwandan spectre will not deter those committed to reaching our shores
The Rwandan spectre will not deter those committed to reaching our shores (PA Wire)

I read The Independent’s recent editorial with great interest and agreement. This elaborate Rwanda charade just goes on and on, with very little to commend it.

It is becoming extremely expensive and fails to acknowledge that gangs will continue to smuggle desperate people across the channel unless directly challenged.

It might be argued that given the dire circumstances many migrants have often travelled from, including wars and punitive regimes, the Rwandan spectre will do nothing to deter those committed in their desire to reach these shores.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in