I read The Independent’s recent editorial with great interest and agreement. This elaborate Rwanda charade just goes on and on, with very little to commend it.

It is becoming extremely expensive and fails to acknowledge that gangs will continue to smuggle desperate people across the channel unless directly challenged.

It might be argued that given the dire circumstances many migrants have often travelled from, including wars and punitive regimes, the Rwandan spectre will do nothing to deter those committed in their desire to reach these shores.