Rishi Sunak now looks even weaker
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views.
The expert economists have left Sunak looking even weaker, a floundering, invisible non entity whose government has put the country in the gutter.
The public are wholly sick to the back teeth of Tory lies, failure and deceit. It is time for change for the whole country, we can no longer endure any further flawed Tory rule.
Dale Hughes
