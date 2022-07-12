The Tory party keep reminding the public that they have lots of talent on the backbenches, but the question is where is this talent hiding. If I was a Tory, I would be worried at the lack of talent in their ranks.

The last general election in 2019 hollowed out the Tory party of its remaining talent. The party is now full of overrated and populist head bangers and extremists. The fact that so many candidates are standing to become the next Tory leader and believe they have a chance of winning is because the quality of runners is second rate.

The leader of the pack, Rishi Sunak, is also overrated and untested. He made his name on the back of offering everyone lots of honey during the pandemic, but he has never made a difficult decision in his public life and lacks steel.