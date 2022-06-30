There are self-made MPs in Westminster, but Rishi Sunak isn’t one of them

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 30 June 2022 16:39
Comments
<p>The chancellor had some very clear advantages to begin with</p>

The chancellor had some very clear advantages to begin with

(PA)

Is Rishi Sunak really self-made, as Salma Shah suggests? The chancellor’s father was a GP, his mother a pharmacist. They were probably not rich, but they were wealthy enough to send him to private schools for his education, which was almost certainly a major contribution towards his subsequent education at Oxford and Stanford.

This, in turn, placed him in an excellent position for his career in venture capital where he made his money.

In my book, a self-made person is one that starts with few advantages in life, but by sheer determination and hard work achieves significant success in whatever field they choose – and that doesn’t necessarily mean great wealth.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in