Is Rishi Sunak really self-made, as Salma Shah suggests? The chancellor’s father was a GP, his mother a pharmacist. They were probably not rich, but they were wealthy enough to send him to private schools for his education, which was almost certainly a major contribution towards his subsequent education at Oxford and Stanford.

This, in turn, placed him in an excellent position for his career in venture capital where he made his money.

In my book, a self-made person is one that starts with few advantages in life, but by sheer determination and hard work achieves significant success in whatever field they choose – and that doesn’t necessarily mean great wealth.