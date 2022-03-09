Russia could lead the way in uniting continents, instead of fighting a war

Wednesday 09 March 2022 15:04
<p>Please Russia, leave Ukraine and take on your greatest role yet</p>

Please Russia, leave Ukraine and take on your greatest role yet

(Reuters)

At the end of the Second World War, Russia and the UK were allies. British lives were lost trying to help the Russian people as the convoys went round the North Cape. Millions of Russian lives were lost.

Russia is still a great country. It is part of both Europe and Asia, the only country in two continents. As such, it could play a leading role in uniting both areas, while we fight our greatest problem – climate change.

Please Russia, leave Ukraine and take on your greatest role yet.

