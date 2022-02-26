What would be useful, in light of the war, is a campaign by all democracies to turn down their central heating by 3°C or so. The reduction in usage would then enable supplies to be sent to those countries such as Germany, who are over-reliant on Russian gas. The lesson here is that it is a strategic mistake to be over-reliant on dictator-led countries such as Russia and China. We need alternative supplies to fall back on.

Alan Froy

Essex