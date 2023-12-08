The findings of the Ruth Perry inquest come as no surprise to teachers, governors and educationalists across this country. What is surprising though is that such a cold, stark, pseudo-objective school inspection system has prevailed for so long or that it was conceived in this way in the first place.

Teaching is a multidimensional process, as is learning, and teachers will tell you that it can be joyous and highly satisfying but it is often emotionally draining and mentally exhausting. Good teachers sell their reserves of energy, personality, enthusiasm, patience, kindness, tolerance and love every day. They put their own mental health on the line every day.

Children and teenagers are delightful and inspiring but also challenging, fragile and vulnerable. Like everyone else they need great skill, compassion and imagination if they are to thrive. Without these, children do not make progress in any area and there is no academic rigour. Humans are social beings.