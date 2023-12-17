It has to be assumed, despite some of the evidence, that those running the country are not stupid. On this basis, we have to ask why they are pushing with such vigour their Rwanda policy. This is supposed to deter would-be migrants by threatening to send them to Rwanda.

Surely even the dimmest of our politicians don’t actually believe that, having risked murder, starvation and separation from family, people who are then prepared to cross the Channel in an overcrowded leaky boat are going to be put off by the vanishingly small probability of being deported to what our government has told us is something of a paradise on Earth. Maybe my initial premise was wrong after all.

G Forward