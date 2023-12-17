Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

What is the point of the government’s Rwanda policy?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 17 December 2023 14:28
Comments
<p>Surely even the dimmest of our politicians don’t actually believe that those coming here in boats are going to be put off by the vanishingly small probability of being deported</p>

Surely even the dimmest of our politicians don’t actually believe that those coming here in boats are going to be put off by the vanishingly small probability of being deported

(PA)

It has to be assumed, despite some of the evidence, that those running the country are not stupid. On this basis, we have to ask why they are pushing with such vigour their Rwanda policy. This is supposed to deter would-be migrants by threatening to send them to Rwanda.

Surely even the dimmest of our politicians don’t actually believe that, having risked murder, starvation and separation from family, people who are then prepared to cross the Channel in an overcrowded leaky boat are going to be put off by the vanishingly small probability of being deported to what our government has told us is something of a paradise on Earth. Maybe my initial premise was wrong after all.

G Forward

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in