Leaders from across the globe are preparing for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting that starts in Rwanda today – World Refugee Day. Yet, in a contradiction to the vision of “a Commonwealth that is mutually respectful, resilient, peaceful and prosperous and that cherishes equality, diversity and shared values”, the UK government persists with its plan to send asylum seekers and refugees on a one-way flight to the same African state.

This disturbing new scheme to send those seeking safety in the UK to Rwanda in exchange for cash, and targets people simply because of how they arrived here, irrespective of their need for protection. Britain is not only flouting international law, but it is failing to protect its share of people fleeing other countries from around the world.

Rather than this outdated and offensive stance, Britain must step up as a leader, take responsibility on the global stage and end this shameful scheme, instead opening safe routes for asylum seekers and refugees to find protection in the UK and building a fair and orderly asylum system.