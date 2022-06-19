Only Boris Johnson will know what made him prioritise his most recent spontaneous visit to Ukraine over a pre-arranged meeting with his MPs in the context of an important by-election.

However, his bigger mistake is surely that he popped up in Kyiv only 24 hours after the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania were there to talk together about Ukraine’s desires for EU membership, which grabbed the global headlines.

If Johnson had wanted to show how Britain’s role in the world really has changed, and not for the better, he couldn’t have found a better way to do it. Do he and his advisers seriously have no sense of perspective and a bigger picture?