Sadiq Khan should be flexible in applying the London ultra-low emissions zone

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 27 November 2022 11:46
<p>Could, for example, the ULEZ emissions standard of Euro 6 for diesel cars, vans and minibuses be phased in over two years beginning with vehicles meeting Euro 4?</p>

(Getty Images)

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is right to expand the ultra-low emissions zone (ULEZ) to the whole of London to reduce the ill health caused by air pollution.

However, some flexibility is required in its implementation, given the cost of living crisis and the risk that the increased demand for new cars will further drive up their price, when there is already inflation in the auto industry due to supply chain issues.

Could, for example, the ULEZ emissions standard of Euro 6 for diesel cars, vans and minibuses be phased in over two years beginning with vehicles meeting Euro 4? Similar rules could apply to petrol-powered vehicles. This would allow the cost of the scrappage scheme to be spread over more years and possibly the amount of compensation to be increased.

