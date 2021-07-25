I am compelled to write to you regarding the crass and ill-thought out remark from Sajid Javid about "cowering" from Covid-19.

I took voluntary redundancy from a senior manager post in further education in May 2016 in order to care for my mother who suffers chronic osteoarthritis, osteoporosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). A year after finishing work to care full time for my mum, I was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis, the treatment for which makes me extremely critically vulnerable.

Since January 2020 I have done all that is required to ensure both the safety of my mum and myself. We have followed the government guidelines to the absolute letter and are still in our own version of lockdown due to the infection rates in Northumberland.