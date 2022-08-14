As a British Muslim I condemn the attack on Rushdie. Whilst I disagree with his views, violence against those we disagree with is not permitted within Islam.

Islam recognizes the right of freedom of conscience and freedom of belief and that as far as one’s religious belief is concerned, one is answerable to God alone. No man has the right to punish another for his choice of belief.

While some claim that Salman Rushdie is an apostate, for which the punishment is death, there is no such punishment for apostasy prescribed in the Holy Quran.