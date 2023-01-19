Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

We need to reevaluate our treatment of Shamima Begum

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 19 January 2023 18:06
Comments
<p>Begum’s case should be sensitively investigated</p>

Begum’s case should be sensitively investigated

(PA)

It’s interesting to see that the government believes that a 16-year-old is too young to apply for a gender recognition certificate, saying instead that they need to be at least 18 in order to be responsible enough for such an application.

And yet they continue to persecute Shamima Begum for the decisions she made at just 15 – that is, three years younger than the government’s estimated age of maturity. Despite the evidence that suggests Begum and her friends were victims of trafficking, the government has continually refused to reinstate her citizenship.

Begum’s case should be sensitively investigated in the light that she may have been unduly influenced while under age.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in