Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

So “small boats week” went well, then.

And yet, the architects and supporters of the whole immigration omnishambles are still there.

They are wasting my – our – money on the incompetent introduction of hairbrained, increasingly mad schemes that neither get off the ground nor have the desired effect. That is, the hard-hearted desire to deter fresh, desperate migrants.

But this is, of course, only one of many wasteful Tory fiascos. So, what can be done?

I remember Theresa May having a rethink during a walking holiday and returning to call a general election. We can live in hope that Mr Sunak will appreciate the futility, inhumanity and waste of it all, and do the same. It would be good for Rishi, good for the country and probably good for the Conservatives – an opportunity for a rethink during a holiday in opposition.

Tim Sidaway

Hertfordshire

Poetry is a balm for the soul

On what has been such a dire political week, with more strident rhetoric and failed policies from the Home Office, to be yet more collateral damage of our totally unworkable migration policy, I was so pleased to read that Frieda Hughes is to write a weekly poem in this paper. What a lovely, energising idea, to assuage our depression at the state of our country and indeed world today.

So I read her poem with great interest, and it worked its magic, because poetry does alleviate the frankly insane life we are living now and places it in perspective. I loved the line: “Or record the shock I feel at whatever I cannot otherwise articulate.” I belong to a local creative writing group and writing poetry is such a balm to the soul and everyone in my group has always a completely different take on a subject, which makes for such interesting and thought-provoking meetings.

I am on a deadline myself for a poem and it really takes you over, changing, revising, omitting or adding words, but it does work itself out in the end. This is an inspired initiative and I look forward to reading her weekly poems, because we need their solace in our world, like never before.

Judith A Daniels

Norfolk

We need a referendum on proportional representation

I am in complete agreement with Steve Mackinder that our voting system is undemocratic.

I have voted in every general election since 1956, yet I have always felt disenfranchised. It is only the minority of voters in the marginal constituencies who determine which party gains the most seats.

I would be pleased if a petition to have a referendum on proportional representation were launched. It would be interesting to see how much support it received, and it might force a debate in parliament.

Margaret Crosby

Wheathampstead

The migrant crisis should not invite schadenfreude

Does everyone have to be so gleeful about the latest problems with the Bibby Stockholm barge? Clearly we’re making a total pig’s ear of managing the migrants, but could I suggest the relentless barrage of gleeful sneering doesn’t add anything of value to the situation. It just adds to the general air of dismay and the government’s hapless ineptitude.

Easy answers and off-the-cuff opprobrium from the high moral ground only bolsters the febrile atmosphere, and while it might feel good to have a pop at the fiasco, it isn’t changing anything at all.

Steve Mackinder

Denver, Norfolk